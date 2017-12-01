Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, December 1, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

We will see gradual cooling for the first few days of December.

Today will be drier, although we will have to keep isolated showers in the forecast. With freezing levels staying below 1000m through the day, wet snow is possible for some valley areas.

The chance of precipitation will increase again tomorrow, before a drier northerly flow develops on Sunday.

Today’s daytime high range: 0 to 5C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla