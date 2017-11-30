Okanagan forecast

Thursday, November 30, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

We will see gradual cooling for the first few days of December.

Friday will be drier, although we will have to keep isolated showers in the forecast. With freezing levels staying below 1000m through the day, wet snow is possible for some valley areas.

The chance of precipitation will increase again Saturday, before a drier northerly flow develops on Sunday.

Friday’s daytime high range: 0 to 5C

~ Duane/Wesla