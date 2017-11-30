Winter homeless shelter to open in downtown Kelowna
The building that once housed the iconic A and B Sound music store in downtown Kelowna is being converted into a homeless shelter during the winter months.
The John Howard Society will run the new temporary winter response shelter at 425 Leon Avenue.
Called Cornerstone, the shelter will operate round the clock seven days a week.
It will house up to 80 people per night.
The shelter is slated to open Thursday evening.
