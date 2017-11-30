Homeless Shelter
November 30, 2017 6:54 pm
Updated: November 30, 2017 7:02 pm

Winter homeless shelter to open in downtown Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Global News
A A

The building that once housed the iconic A and B Sound music store in downtown Kelowna is being converted into a homeless shelter during the winter months.

The John Howard Society will run the new temporary winter response shelter at 425 Leon Avenue.

Called Cornerstone, the shelter will operate round the clock seven days a week.

It will house up to 80 people per night.

The shelter is slated to open Thursday evening.

 

 

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Homeless Shelter
Kelowna
leon avenue
winter shelter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News