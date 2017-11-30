Big White sees record amount of snow during opening week

Ski and snowboard enthusiasts are celebrating at Big White after the ski resort received a record amount of snow.

“The snow gods are smiling upon us,” Big White’s senior vice-president of sales and marketing Michael J. Ballingall said.

The ski resort east of Kelowna received the most snow during opening week in the resort’s history.

“We’ve received 59 centimetres of snow since opening day and it just keeps coming with 14 centimetres of snow falling this morning alone,” Ballingall said.

The new snow means the resort can open up more lifts including the Bullet Express Quad and Black Forest Express Quad, which will open on the morning of Dec. 1.

The Big White Tube Park is also opening for the season on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

Telus Park and the Happy Valley Beginner Teaching Area are opening at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

With more terrain opening, lift tickets will be full price as of Friday, Dec.1.