4 people face charges in Hamilton drug busts

Four people are facing charges after Hamilton police conducted separate investigations in the lower city and the mountain.

Officers raided homes on Ottawa Street North and Cannon Street Wednesday and recovered Oxycodone pills, marijuana, 22-calibre ammunition and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Police say the narcotics seized have a street value that is worth more than $83,000.

Police have charged Matthew Fletcher, 41, and Isaiah Fletcher, 21, with various drug charges. An unnamed 44-year-old woman also faces drug-related offences.

There was also a big drugs and weapons bust Wednesday on Greeningdon Drive, near Upper James and the Linc.

Members of the Vice and Drug Unit raided the home and seized more than $130,000 worth of cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Officers also collected a loaded modified bolt-action rifle, a 22-calibre revolver, three replica guns, a prohibited knife, and Canadian money.

Adam Start, 31, of Hamilton faces multiple drug and weapons-related charged.

Police are reminding residents that the Controlled Drug and Substances Act in relation to the possession and sale of marijuana remains in force.