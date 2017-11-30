Thieves steal $2,400 worth of trees from N.S. garden store

RCMP in Nova Scotia are looking for whoever managed to steal six large, heavy trees from a gardening store in Middle Sackville.

Atlantic Gardens on Sackville Drive reported the trees missing just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

READ: 2 suspects steal $2K worth of merchandise through hole in Canadian Tire fence

The Blue Spruce trees are about six to eight feet tall and were in black pots. They’re also described as “heavy to lift.”

Each tree is valued at $400.

According to RCMP, whoever stole the trees left a debris of gyproc and building material at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Follow @RebeccaLau