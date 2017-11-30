Toronto woman charged after threat made against Mississauga school

Peel Regional Police have charged a 21-year-old Toronto woman in connection with a threat made against a southwest Mississauga school on Monday.

Police said they arrested the suspect early Wednesday following an investigation into threats made online towards an elementary school.

Police have remained tight-lipped on the nature of the threat but did disclose that it was made against one particular school. As a result, 11 schools in the area were notified of the investigation.

The Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board informed parents of the investigation, including having increased police presence in schools.

The suspect, identified as Ana Jankovic, was charged with one count of uttering threats. She was scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Thursday.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact investigators at 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

–With a file from Mark Carcasole