Winnipeg police to speak Thursday morning about drug arrests and break and enter charges
A A
Winnipeg police will be speaking about firearm/drug arrests, commercial robbery and an extensive list of charges relating to break and enters.
The drug arrests took place in the 700 block of Martin Avenue East.
The commercial robbery happened in the 100 block of Keewatin Street.
The news briefing is expected to start at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on this page.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.