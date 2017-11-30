Traffic
November 30, 2017 10:12 am
Updated: November 30, 2017 10:18 am

Teen killed in crash south of Bancroft

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

File photo

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A A

An 18-year-old man was killed following a single vehicle crash south of Bancroft, Ont., on Thursday morning.

Bancroft OPP say around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a collision on Highway 62 South in Limerick Township (north Hastings), about 35 kilometers south of the village of Bancroft.

READ MORE: Two people dead following collision near Prescott involving 4 tractor-trailers

Officers located a driver who was operating a pickup truck which had left the roadway and struck a rock cut. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as James Keller, 18, of Tudor Cashel Township.

The investigation is ongoing. Detours are in place at Old Hastings Road.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bancroft
Bancroft OPP
Highway 62
Hwy 62
James Keller
Tudor Cashel

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News