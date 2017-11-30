Teen killed in crash south of Bancroft

An 18-year-old man was killed following a single vehicle crash south of Bancroft, Ont., on Thursday morning.

Bancroft OPP say around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a collision on Highway 62 South in Limerick Township (north Hastings), about 35 kilometers south of the village of Bancroft.

Officers located a driver who was operating a pickup truck which had left the roadway and struck a rock cut. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as James Keller, 18, of Tudor Cashel Township.

The investigation is ongoing. Detours are in place at Old Hastings Road.