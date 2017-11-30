Snow route parking ban to take effect starting early Friday morning
The city of Winnipeg’s snow route parking ban will begin Friday.
Vehicles will not be allowed to park on assigned snow routes from the hours of 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 until March 1.
Tickets for parking in designated parking routes can run you up to $100.
All snow routes are marked with signs.
For more information on ban locations visit the city’s website.
