winter parking ban
November 30, 2017 10:15 am
Updated: November 30, 2017 10:20 am

Snow route parking ban to take effect starting early Friday morning

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Winnipeg's snow route parking ban will begin Friday.

Global News / File
A A

The city of Winnipeg’s snow route parking ban will begin Friday.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park on assigned snow routes from the hours of 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 until March 1.

Tickets for parking in designated parking routes can run you up to $100.

All snow routes are marked with signs.

For more information on ban locations visit the city’s website.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Roads
Tickets
Vehicles
winnipeg
winter parking ban

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News