Police investigate armed robbery at Regina business
Regina Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on the 1700 block of Dewdney Ave. East.
It happened around 1:44 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officers a lone suspect allegedly went inside the business with a weapon and made off with a undisclosed amount of cash.
Police haven’t arrested anyone and are currently investigating what happened.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact authorities.
