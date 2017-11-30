Crime
Police investigate armed robbery at Regina business

By Reporter

Regina Police are investigating a robbery on the 1700 block of Dewdney Ave. E.

Regina Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on the 1700 block of Dewdney Ave. East.

It happened around 1:44 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officers a lone suspect allegedly went inside the business with a weapon and made off with a undisclosed amount of cash.

Police haven’t arrested anyone and are currently investigating what happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact authorities.

 

