Missing Peterborough teen may be in Ottawa area

Peterborough Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a teenager who went missing a week ago.

14-year-old Balin Gage Scott was last seen in the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 23, in the area of Champlain Dr in Peterborough.

“It is believed Balin may now be in the Ottawa area,” police said.

Balin is described as Caucasin, 5-foot-7 with a thin build. He has short blond hair with blue eyes. He was wearing beige pants, a blue hooded sweater and a white ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca