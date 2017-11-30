Police search for Hamilton man after series of break-ins

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a series of break-ins.

Officers were called to several homes that had been broken into between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8 in Glanbrook and Flamborough.

READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest robbery suspects after they stopped to watch Grey Cup

Police say they are looking for 39-year-old Robert Watters from Hamilton.

He is described as 6’8”, 210 pounds, with a thin build and a receding hairline.

Police say he is known to ride a bicycle and frequent east Hamilton.

Watters is facing charges of break and enter, fraud under $5,000, possession under $5,000, and identity theft.