November 30, 2017 8:08 am

Police search for Hamilton man after series of break-ins

Rick Zamprin
Police are looking for 39-year-old Robert Watters of Hamilton, suspected in a series of break and enters.

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a series of break-ins.

Officers were called to several homes that had been broken into between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8 in Glanbrook and Flamborough.

Police say they are looking for 39-year-old Robert Watters from Hamilton.

He is described as 6’8”, 210 pounds, with a thin build and a receding hairline.

Police say he is known to ride a bicycle and frequent east Hamilton.

Watters is facing charges of break and enter, fraud under $5,000, possession under $5,000, and identity theft.

