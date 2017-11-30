Canada
November 30, 2017 6:55 am

1 dead after head-on collision near Brampton: OPP

By Web Producer  Global News

OPP are at the scene of a fatal head-on crash near Bolton, Ont., on Nov. 30, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

One person is dead following a head-on collision between a tractor-trailer and a vehicle near Brampton, Ont., northwest of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Mayfield Road between Humber Station Road and Coleraine Drive.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area is closed for the police investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bolton
Brampton
Caledon
Car crash
Head On Crash
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
tractor trailer

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News