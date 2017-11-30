1 dead after head-on collision near Brampton: OPP
One person is dead following a head-on collision between a tractor-trailer and a vehicle near Brampton, Ont., northwest of Toronto.
Ontario Provincial Police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Mayfield Road between Humber Station Road and Coleraine Drive.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The area is closed for the police investigation.
