Jets drop overtime decision in Denver

The Winnipeg Jets had to settle for tying the best November in franchise history after losing 3-2 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday Night in Denver. Winnipeg wound up the month at 9-3-2 which equals the previous standard set in November of 2009 by the then Atlanta Thrashers.

Nathan MacKinnon scored the winning goal from the high slot on an Avalanche powerplay with Joel Armia in the box, serving a bench minor for too many men on the ice. The Jets are now 0-4 in overtime this season after losing previous decisions to Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Montreal.

Josh Morrissey opened the scoring, with a one-timer off a Mark Scheifele set up midway through the first period. And Bryan Little restored the one goal lead when he banged home a Nikolaj Ehlers rebound under the glove hand of Semyon Varlamov early in the third. Alex Kerfoot on a first period powerplay, and Nikita Zadorov with just over eight minutes remaining, scored for Colorado who improved to 8-2-1 on home ice with the victory.

Colorado thought they had won the game about 30 seconds earlier when MacKinnon beat Connor Hellebuyck with a wrist shot from the left circle. But that goal was disallowed following a successful coaches challenge because Tyson Barrie was offside as the Avalanche entered the zone.

The Jets are now 5-1-1 versus the Central Division, and 15-6-4 overall. Leaving Winnipeg only one point behind St. Louis for the Western Conference lead. Hellebuyck made 23 saves in seeing his record dip to 13-2-3. And it’s expected he’ll get the start Friday Night when the Jets host Vegas at 7 p.m. in the inaugural visit to Winnipeg by the expansion Golden Knights.

The Pacific Division co-leaders handed Winnipeg one of their three outright losses in November, beating the Jets 5-2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas nearly three weeks ago.