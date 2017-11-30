Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, November 30, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Valley areas will see pockets of mixed precipitation over the next few days as cooler air gradually moves into our region. Intermittent snow will fall on most of the mountain passes from now until the weekend.

Frosty conditions are in the long range forecast. Daytime highs will be back to seasonal and near freezing by next week.

Today’s daytime high range: 0 to 5C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm

~ Duane/Wesla