Chilling video shows North Surrey sex assault suspect walking behind a woman

A frightening sexual assault in North Surrey was captured on a home security camera.

RCMP said a woman walking along 113A Avenue near 127 Street on Monday night was grabbed from behind by a man.

Neighbour Mayan Dayani was shocked when he saw the video after police knocked on his door and asked to look at the footage. The woman screamed, causing the man to flee.

“A man was walking along the street along with the woman,” Dayani said. “The man was… about five, six steps behind [the woman] and then when they get to a certain point on the street just in front of my driveway the man suddenly lunged at the woman and assaulted her from behind.”

The victim believes the man may have been following her.

“I’m not sure, it’s hard to make it out on the footage what happened,” Dayani said. “I thought he hit her in the face or he tried assaulting her and then as soon as she turned around, he ran down the street and just ran away.”

The suspect was described as an Asian male, 5’9″ tall with a slim build and short black hair that was spiked in the front. He was wearing a dark hoodie under a black vest or jacket, black-framed eyeglasses, a white mask and dark baggy pants. He may also have been carrying a backpack.

The description is similar to two other attacks that happened in Vancouver.

On Oct. 29, a woman was assaulted after she exited a bus near Victoria Drive and 64th Avenue.

Then, on Nov. 15, a woman was attacked shortly after she exited the SkyTrain at Nanaimo station.

WATCH: SkyTrain assault

“We haven’t identified a link as of yet but certainly we are in contact with our partner agencies,” RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann said.

The woman was not injured but neighbours here are certainly disturbed to learn the attack happened so close to home.

“It’s very frightening to know that it happened right on my driveway,” Dayani said.

– With files from Grace Ke