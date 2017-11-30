Cycle of Giving marathon to give wheels to Manitoba kids in need

Volunteer mechanics will work around the clock this weekend to give children a new ride.

The seventh annual Cycle of Giving event, organized by The WRENCH (Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Hub), will take over a West End community club Dec.2.

The event starts Saturday at noon at the Valour Community Centre – Orioles location on 448 Burnell Street and lasts 24 hours straight.

Used bikes are repaired and then sent out to 22 organizations who work with kids in need around the province.

“We’re faced with all these used kid’s bikes clogging up the landfill sites and we have all these children who don’t have access to bikes,” WRENCH executive director Pat Krawec said.

“All of this material has been reclaimed in one way or another and we turn – what to some people is trash – we turn it into other people’s dreams.”

This year is the seventh annual bike-building marathon.

Krawec said he is expecting around 120 volunteers to take part in the day-long event.

“It’s a way for the marvelous volunteer mechanics to show off their mad skills,” said Krawec. “It is truly a marathon. It is tons of physical exertion.”

Last year, 334 bikes were fixed and donated. The most ever repaired in one year was 365.