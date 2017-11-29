Mounties cleared of wrongdoing in fatal fall of man at Kelowna hotel

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has cleared three Mounties in any wrongdoing after the fatal fall of a man at a Kelowna hotel on Oct. 14.

A decision of the chief civilian director of the IIO says in a report posted online that the victim “was attempting to flee police when he went over the balcony and attempted to get to the balcony below.”

RCMP said at the time that they received a complaint of a disturbance at a hotel room in the 2400-block of Highway 97 North. Global News confirmed the incident occurred at the Best Western hotel.

S/Sgt. Annie Linteau said upon attendance, police determined the man who was the subject of the complaint was known to police and was being sought under the Mental Health Act for an earlier incident.

The IIO report said the man, who was referred to in the report as “AP,” was causing issues with staff on the seventh floor of the hotel and that he allegedly threw a battery charger at a member of the housekeeping staff.

Police were contacted and attempted to enter the hotel room where the man was located, but by the time they got into the room, the man had already fallen to his death.

“In this case there is no evidence that any officer spoke with AP prior to his fall, other than when officers made their presence known at AP’s hotel room door,” the report says. “There are no grounds to consider any charges against an officer.

The purpose of an IIO investigation is to determine whether an officer, through an action or inaction, may have committed an offence in relation to an incident that leads to the death or injury of an individual.