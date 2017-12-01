RCMP to deliver 5,000 toys to remote Northern Ontario and Labrador communities

One by one, pallet after pallet, members of CFB Trenton’s 8 Wing unload a transport truck filled with toys as they prepare to ship them north for the RCMP’s ‘Toys for North’ program.

Mountie Chris McBryan said they spend the whole year collecting donated toys from the public across the province, he adds they also get a helping hand from the Canadian Toy Association.

“We almost doubled our toy donation this year which is amazing,” said McBryan. “[It’s] a testament to both our corporate partners and the RCMP members across Ontario.”

That’s just over 5,000 toys gathered this year alone says McBryan.

“In the eight years we’ve been running the program, [we’ve donated] over half a million dollars worth of toys.”

The toys will eventually end up in remote communities in Northern Ontario and Labrador.

The toys will be flown up north at some point over the next several weeks, taking advantage of what acting 8 Wing Commander Lt.-Col. Andre Delhommeau calls “opportunity flights.”

“As we have planes that are doing training missions in the area, we will use those airlifts to get the toys up there.”

This means there is no extra cost to the armed forces or Canadian taxpayers.

With a little help, McBryan says the RCMP then oversees the toy delivery to their final destinations.

“In Thunder Bay, we use our corporate partner North Star Air and we fly them to our remote communities in Northern Ontario up by James Bay. And in Labrador we actually use the RCMP air services and we fly them to remote communities across Labrador.”

The full distribution of the toys is expected to be complete in two or three weeks ensuring thousands of smiling faces on Christmas day across Canada’s northern communities.