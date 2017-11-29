Northwoods Inn owner accused of extorting tenants for sex acts granted bail

WARNING: This post contains foul language that may be offensive to some readers.

The owner and general manager of the Northwoods Inn in Saskatoon “adamantly denies” allegations of extorting tenants for sexual favours, according to a representative for his legal team.

John Pontes, 74, was granted $2,000 cash bail in Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday.

In addition to standard bail conditions, the 74-year-old is ordered to have no contact with complainants in the matter.

He is also required to have no direct contact with any female resident or guest of the Northwoods Inn unless accompanied by management or staff who are aware of the charges.

“Pontes adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to having the opportunity to defend himself in court,” Elysa Casselman, a university articling student with Cuelenaere law firm, said.

Defence lawyer Jay Watson will represent Pontes in court, Casselman said.

Outside court, Pontes told media he would punch them if camera operators got any closer to him.

“Get out of here, you f—-r,” he said to one journalist.

Saskatoon police began investigating in February 2017 after reports of sexual misconduct were reported at the Northwoods Inn in the 600-block of Idylwyld Drive North.

He was arrested on Monday.

Pontes is charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of extortion, obtaining sexual service for consideration and uttering threats to cause death.

In 2014, Pontes was fined $45,000 in fines, damages and lost earnings resulting from a complaint to the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission by a former hotel clerk.

Pontes is scheduled to return to court Dec. 13.

With files from The Canadian Press