November 29, 2017 12:34 pm
Updated: November 29, 2017 12:39 pm

Impaired driving charge laid after vehicle hits parked car, just misses 2 houses: Airdrie RCMP

By Online Reporter  Global News

Airdrie RCMP have charged a woman with impaired driving after she allegedly crashed into a parked car on Tuesday night.

RCMP said it happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the community of Sagewood.

It’s alleged the driver, a 24-year-old Airdrie woman, failed to negotiate a turn, travelled up the curb and onto the lawn beside two houses — and almost hit them.

RCMP said the driver then hit a parked car while leaving the area, causing the vehicle to lose a tire and a bumper. The vehicle was then located about eight kilometers away.

The driver is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to speak to Const. Carson Ferguson at the Airdrie RCMP detachment by calling 403-945-7200. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.

