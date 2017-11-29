Two teenagers arrested in Cambridge industrial fire

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested two teenagers following a massive industrial fire in Cambridge last week.

Police said one boy was arrested on Saturday, followed by another on Tuesday, and both have been charged with arson.

Their names are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police do not expect to make any further arrests.

Emergency crews were called to the vacant factory on Sheffield Street Nov. 20 at around 2 p.m. and it took firefighters a full day to extinguish the blaze.

Some buildings in the area were evacuated, while nearby schools and residents were told to shelter in place with the windows and doors closed, but no injuries were reported.

Thick black smoke could be seen from several kilometres away and the smell of burning plastic, which was noticed even in Guelph, lingered for a few days.

The Ministry of the Environment was called in to monitor the air quality in the neighbourhood, but tests showed no danger to the community.

Damage is estimated to be around $1 million.