Strike deadline looms for Durham Region school bus drivers

The deadline is looming for a possible strike involving school bus drivers in Durham Region.

A strike by the union representing drivers who work for First Student Canada could happen as of midnight if a labour deal isn’t reached.

About 10,000 students, including some in Toronto, would be affected by a walkout Thursday morning.

Unifor 4268, the union representing the bus drivers, issued a 72-hour strike notice on Monday.

In the event of a labour disruption, there would be no bus service for routes served by First Student Ajax and First Student Brooklin.

The Durham District School Board, Durham Catholic District School Board, Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board all have schools which will be impacted by the strike.

The school boards have been told the school bus operator will not replace drivers, nor will the school board contact another bus company to service the routes.

Unifor said they will continue to negotiate with First Student until the strike deadline.