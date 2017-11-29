Woman faces attempted murder charge after truck driven into man’s garage

A 41-year-old woman is to be charged with attempted murder Wednesday morning after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Glanbrook.

Hamilton police say at around 2 p.m., a pickup truck was intentionally driven into the garage of a residence belonging to a 32-year-old man while he was working inside of it.

He suffered only minor injuries and there’s no damage estimate for the garage.

The suspect won’t be named until formally charged at the John Sopinka Courthouse this morning.

Police are asking the public to call police or Crime Stoppers with any relevant information.