Early morning fire in Winnipeg’s North End
Winnipeg fire crews are currently investigating a fire at 600 block of Flora Avenue.
Police said they responded to a call just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
One firefighter was injured but was treated on scene and later released.
Selkirk Avenue at McKenzie is expected to be closed off for several hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
