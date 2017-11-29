Fire
November 29, 2017 6:26 am
Updated: November 29, 2017 7:20 am

Early morning fire in Winnipeg’s North End

By Writer / Producer  Global News

A North End fire has crews currently on scene at the 600 block of Flora.

Global News / File
A A

Winnipeg fire crews are currently investigating a fire at 600 block of Flora Avenue.

Police said they responded to a call just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

One firefighter was injured but was treated on scene and later released.

Selkirk Avenue at McKenzie is expected to be closed off for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Flora
North End
Police
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News