Bill Kelly: Kicking area rating down the road solves nothing

Despite the best efforts of Hamilton Coun. Sam Merulla to bring the area rating debate back before city council, it looks like his council colleagues will opt to kick the issue down the road until well past the next municipal election.

Merulla contends that the only way to infuse cash into our struggling transit system is if everyone pays an equal share of the cost, no matter what level of transit service they receive.

Clearly, that wouldn’t sit well with rural councillors whose areas often receive sporadic or no service.

When council procrastinates on important issues like this, they usually pull out the well-worn excuse that they need to do further study.

But the debate about area rating for transit has been going on for almost 17 years now.

What pearl of wisdom are they going to discover that they don’t already know?

It begs the question, are councillors really dedicated to doing what’s right for our city or, are they more concerned about dealing with controversial issues because angry voters could send some councillors packing in the next election?

Winston Churchill once told a young MP, if you have enemies, that’s good; it means you had the courage to take a stand on an issue.

We could use a little more of that at city hall.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News.