Scott Thompson: Ontario’s response to HSR operating LRT is no surprise

Hamilton city council finally got its answer from the province on letting the HSR operate the new LRT.

The answer was a resounding, ‘sure go ahead, but I wouldn’t recommend it.’

And who would?

Other than the local union that represents the HSR.

Especially in light of the recent spikes in absenteeism, I’m not sure the city or HSR are qualified.

Has anyone come up with a concrete reason why the HSR should operate LRT, other than it’s ours even though we didn’t pay for it?

Hamilton asked for and received LRT with no cost to the city, and it is supported by all three political parties.

Now some are not happy even with that and want to give city tax dollars away and be liable for the operation of the system.

That simply makes no sense, but that is the old guard in Hamilton still hoping for the return of the 1960s.

Adding this layer of bureaucracy would increase costs just in delay alone, which is a major reason it’s an attractive option for some. Delay.

As with the stadium being built in its old location they were trying to get out of vs. the west harbour, these people are not powerful enough to stop the project, just wreck it.

And what does that solve for anyone?

The train is a-comin’ time to get on board.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.