Those Old Radio Shows November 27 – December 3

Mon, Nov 27



Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Note X Minus 1 – Pictures Don’t Lie Ep. 72

Hour 2: Michael Shayne – Mail Order Murder Burns & Allen – George the Butler

Tue, Nov 28



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Strike up the Band N/A

Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – Teacher Problems Calling All Cars – The Tilted Pan

Wed, Nov 29



Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Stolen Diamond The Whistler – The Strange Sisters

Hour 2: The Six Shooter – Cora Plummer Quincy Our Miss Brooks – Lack of Coal at Madison

Thu, Nov 30



Hour 1: Amos & Andy – Job at Import-Export Garage Wild Bill Hickok – One Man Rule Hour 2: Cavalcade of America – Black Rust Escape – Lili and the Colonel

Fri, Dec 1



Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – The Letter from Yesterday The Cisco Kid – The Seven Devils



Hour 2: The Life of Riley – Riley Thinks He's Going to be Fired Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Pneumonia, Gildy & Leroy Visit

Sat, Dec 2



Hour 1: The Campbell Playhouse – Rebecca N/A

Hour 2: Dragnet – The Big Rain Burns & Allen – George lands Movie Part as Wolf

Hour 3: Boston Blackie – Archie Grant’s Club 77 The Whistler – Panic

Sun, Dec 3



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Death by Adoption Ep. 35 Gunsmoke – Ozymandias

Hour 2: Amos & Andy – Cousin Sydney Moves In Calling All Cars – The Broken Motel

Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Costello gets a Tattoo Wild Bill Hickok – A Little Lady in Distress