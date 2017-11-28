Old Radio Shows 630CHED
Those Old Radio Shows November 27 – December 3

Mon, Nov 27

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Note     X Minus 1 – Pictures Don’t Lie Ep. 72  
Hour 2: Michael Shayne – Mail Order Murder     Burns & Allen – George the Butler

Tue, Nov 28

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Strike up the Band     N/A
Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – Teacher Problems     Calling All Cars – The Tilted Pan

Wed, Nov 29

Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Stolen Diamond     The Whistler – The Strange Sisters
Hour 2: The Six Shooter – Cora Plummer Quincy     Our Miss Brooks – Lack of Coal at Madison

Thu, Nov 30

Hour 1: Amos & Andy – Job at Import-Export Garage     Wild Bill Hickok – One Man Rule Hour 2: Cavalcade of America – Black Rust     Escape – Lili and the Colonel

Fri, Dec 1

Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – The Letter from Yesterday     The Cisco Kid – The Seven Devils  

Hour 2: The Life of Riley – Riley Thinks He’s Going to be Fired     Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Pneumonia, Gildy & Leroy Visit

Sat, Dec 2

Hour 1: The Campbell Playhouse – Rebecca     N/A
Hour 2: Dragnet – The Big Rain     Burns & Allen – George lands Movie Part as Wolf  
Hour 3: Boston Blackie – Archie Grant’s Club 77     The Whistler – Panic  

Sun, Dec 3

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Death by Adoption Ep. 35     Gunsmoke – Ozymandias  
Hour 2: Amos & Andy – Cousin Sydney Moves In     Calling All Cars – The Broken Motel  
Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Costello gets a Tattoo     Wild Bill Hickok – A Little Lady in Distress 
