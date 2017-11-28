Those Old Radio Shows November 27 – December 3
Mon, Nov 27
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Note X Minus 1 – Pictures Don’t Lie Ep. 72
Hour 2: Michael Shayne – Mail Order Murder Burns & Allen – George the Butler
Tue, Nov 28
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Strike up the Band N/A
Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – Teacher Problems Calling All Cars – The Tilted Pan
Wed, Nov 29
Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Stolen Diamond The Whistler – The Strange Sisters
Hour 2: The Six Shooter – Cora Plummer Quincy Our Miss Brooks – Lack of Coal at Madison
Thu, Nov 30
Hour 1: Amos & Andy – Job at Import-Export Garage Wild Bill Hickok – One Man Rule Hour 2: Cavalcade of America – Black Rust Escape – Lili and the Colonel
Fri, Dec 1
Hour 1: Dark Fantasy – The Letter from Yesterday The Cisco Kid – The Seven Devils
Sat, Dec 2
Hour 1: The Campbell Playhouse – Rebecca N/A
Hour 2: Dragnet – The Big Rain Burns & Allen – George lands Movie Part as Wolf
Hour 3: Boston Blackie – Archie Grant’s Club 77 The Whistler – Panic
Sun, Dec 3
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Death by Adoption Ep. 35 Gunsmoke – Ozymandias
Hour 2: Amos & Andy – Cousin Sydney Moves In Calling All Cars – The Broken Motel
Hour 3: Abbott & Costello – Costello gets a Tattoo Wild Bill Hickok – A Little Lady in Distress
Comments
