Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A drier and brighter start to the day is in store for today, but increasing cloud this afternoon will also be accompanied by a few showers this evening.

Freezing levels will be near 900m tonight with snow at higher elevations.

A few showers will linger tomorrow, but only isolated showers are on deck for Friday. Cooler air will also move in as we approach the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 2 to 8C

~ Duane/Wesla