Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A drier and brighter start to the day is in store for Wednesday, but increasing cloud in the afternoon will also be accompanied by a few showers by Wednesday evening.

Freezing levels will be near 900m Wednesday night with snow at higher elevations.

A few showers will linger Thursday, but only isolated showers are on deck for Friday. Cooler air will also move in as we approach the weekend.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 2 to 8C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla