Okanagan forecast
A A
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
A drier and brighter start to the day is in store for Wednesday, but increasing cloud in the afternoon will also be accompanied by a few showers by Wednesday evening.
Freezing levels will be near 900m Wednesday night with snow at higher elevations.
A few showers will linger Thursday, but only isolated showers are on deck for Friday. Cooler air will also move in as we approach the weekend.
Wednesday’s daytime high range: 2 to 8C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.