Kingston hands out Livable City Design Awards

The 2017 Kingston Livable City Design Award winners have been announced.

Unlike the Oscars, Emmys or Grammys, these honours are handed out only once every three years.

Twenty-seven projects in the city were nominated in a number of categories with 14 receiving awards.

A jury of professionals did the judging based on criteria including significance to the city, innovation, execution, sustainable design as well as accessibility.

Conservation practices were also considered for heritage restoration projects.

“Both the nominated projects and the winning projects are really good representations of organizations and individuals that have come together to go above and beyond and that’s certainly what we want to recognize as a city,” Chris Wicke, a senior planner with the city of Kingston, said.

Winners included the Bader Centre, the Tett Centre, the Anna Lane condo building, the Street Health Centre and Molly Brant Elementary School.

Also getting a nod was 7 Pine Street, a two-storey, two-unit home that Wicke says is a very good example of what can be done when you put your mind to it.

“I’d like to see others get inspired by this home and think how can I incorporate sustainability features or accessibility features or how can I re-use materials and put them into my next building project.”

Martello Alley picked up two honours including the People’s Choice Award. The next Livable City Design Awards won’t be handed out until 2020. Projects completed from 2017 on will be considered.