Halifax police arrest man in connection to armed robbery after returning to scene of crime

Halifax Regional police have arrested a man in connection with the armed robbery of a donation box this weekend.

Police were alerted at 9 a.m. on Monday that one of the suspects, along with two other men, had returned to the Cove Market convenience store he had allegedly robbed.

When they arrived, officers were able to arrest all three men without incident.

Two were later released without charges while one was transported to police headquarters for questioning.

Shane Stephen Harnish, 22, of Halifax has now been charged with one count each of robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, disguise with intent and numerous firearms-related offences.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court today.

Police say the robbery took place Saturday around 9:50 p.m when two men entered the store wearing masks and armed with long guns.

They later fled the store on foot after taking money from a charity box.

Police say an employee was injured in the robbery but did not require medical attention.

Linda Mouchayleh, the owner of the Cove Market Convenience store, told Global News on Sunday that the money that was stolen was going to help the family of a 48-year-old woman who was struck while crossing a crosswalk in front of the store on Nov. 16.