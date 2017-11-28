Halifax RCMP issue warning after Christmas gifts stolen in smash and grab

Halifax District RCMP are reminding people not to keep valuables in their vehicles, after a so so-called smash and grab theft at a hotel parking lot near the airport.

Police say a passerby noticed the damage to the car’s window at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 26.

It appears the vehicle’s owners had come to the area to do some Christmas shopping, only to have their gifts stolen from the car overnight.

RCMP are reminding people not to leave valuables in their vehicles and to lock their doors because thieves “see this as a crime of opportunity.”

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.