London Lightning to host annual Shine the Light game

To cap off the Shine the Light on Women Abuse campaign, The London Lightning will host their annual Shine the Light game Thursday at Budweiser Gardens.

Fans are encouraged to wear purple as the Lightning will be wearing purple jerseys in honour of the campaign. There will be a ceremonial tip-off in support of the movement.

Officials say a silent auction table will be set up on the concourse throughout the game, where fans can bid on jerseys, with all proceeds going to the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC).

The game falls on Nov. 30, marking the end of the LAWC’s month-long campaign.

London will take on the 2-0 Saint John Riptide. Doors open at 6 p.m., tip-off is at 7 p.m.