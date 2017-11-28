Winnipeg police make arrest after death threats made on social media

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly threatening an under-aged boy on social media.

Winnipeg police said a woman called police on Sunday after discovering the messages sent to her son over a two day span.

Officers describe the messages as “blatant death threats” and in one message, investigators said a picture of the suspect holding an M-16 replica air soft rifle was sent to the victim.

“It was clear to the victim, he isn’t just being threatened but also there were the means to carry it out,” Const. Tammy Skrabek, with the Winnipeg Police Service, said.

On Monday, Ryan Matthew Hamm, 19, was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or harm, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with condition recognizance.



Story continues below A 19-year-old male faces charges for making threats over social media in the forms of written messages, voice messages, photo and video. https://t.co/Q8lD7OKcfo — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 28, 2017

Skrabek said the suspect and victim were known to each other through mutual friends and the threats stemmed from a “misunderstanding”.

She said parents worried about their children being threatened should pay close attention to how they are acting.

“If there is a change in your child’s behaviour, inquire,” said Skrabek, noting that is often a tell-tale sign of something being wrong.