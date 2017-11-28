Man in critical condition after Monday night collision downtown

A man remains in hospital in critical condition Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street.

Police said the 34-year-old man left a building on the north side of Portage Avenue and ran south into traffic. He was hit by a vehicle travelling in the eastbound lane.

The collision happened at 8:25 p.m. and left lanes closed for several hours.

RELATED: Pedestrians dart through Graham Avenue transit traffic: ‘It’s very dangerous’

Members of Winnipeg Police Traffic Division are investigating.