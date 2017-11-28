Collision
November 28, 2017 6:51 am
Updated: November 28, 2017 1:17 pm

Man in critical condition after Monday night collision downtown

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Portage Avenue.

Zahra Premji / Global News
A man remains in hospital in critical condition Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street.

Police said the 34-year-old man left a building on the north side of Portage Avenue and ran south into traffic. He was hit by a vehicle travelling in the eastbound lane.

The collision happened at 8:25 p.m. and left lanes closed for several hours.

Members of Winnipeg Police Traffic Division are investigating.

