5 suspects in custody after shooting, police pursuit in Toronto

Toronto police have five people in custody following a shooting that resulted in a police pursuit in the west-end of the city late Monday night.

Police said they responded to a call of a shooting near Martin Grove Road and The Westway around 6 p.m.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting around 11 p.m. and a police chase ensued.

“They attempted to pull over the vehicle. The vehicle fled,” Duty Insp. Paul MacIntyre said. “When the vehicle took off, one of the occupants of the vehicle pointed a firearm at the police officer.”

Police said the pursuit went along Highway 401 and ended when the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision at Yonge Street just south of Sheppard Avenue.

“Five suspects bailed out of the vehicle,” MacIntyre said. “Officers pursuing that vehicle, arrested three at the scene and found the other two a short distance later.”

Police believe the vehicle, which authorities said was stolen, may have been involved in other shootings in the city this week.

Police said officers are canvassing the area where the pursuit ended in an attempt to locate the firearm.