Scott Thompson: How advanced are we as a society, sexually?

How do you know when a situation is a pattern, or an anomaly? When it keeps happening over and over again.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse allegations, I started asking female friends and co-workers if this sort of thing had ever happened to them.

I was amazed at the stories I heard, both socially and professionally, and even more so, began to wonder why was I not seeing this?

Fast forward to local CHCH TV reporter Britt Dixon, who recently gained widespread attention online because of her experience trying to cover the recent college strike at Mohawk College.

After getting hit twice in one day with verbal sexual abuse while doing her job, she experienced the same thing interviewing a police officer at police headquarters.

It’s bad enough to commit such an assault on a person, but I always find it astounding that someone would be so stupid as to do such a thing in front of a camera.

Now, someone has performed the same stunt in front of a camera, with a police officer present, and on the steps of a police station.

Really?

Have we become so accustomed to sexual assault that we feel comfortable doing in front of a cop?

Wow! Now I do feel old.

Fast forward to my 15-year-old daughter telling me it is common practice for guys to “feel up” girls while brushing past during class change at her high school.

Does anyone with kids, let alone a daughter, feel good about that?

Are we really that much more advanced than the rest of the world on equality, including sexuality, or are we moving backwards?

Clearly we need more discussion on what is acceptable behaviour, and what is not.

