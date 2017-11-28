Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Even with freezing levels rising to 1000m this afternoon, snow will return to the mountains today. Valley areas will see rain moving in throughout the day thanks to an incoming front.

A drier day is on deck tomorrow, before a more active weather pattern returning on tomorrow night with more valley rain and mountain showers by Thursday.

Today’s daytime high range: 2 to 8C

~ Duane/Wesla