Okanagan forecast

Monday, November 27, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:45pm:

With freezing levels around 1000m Tuesday afternoon, snow returns to the mountains on Tuesday. Valley areas will see rain moving in throughout the day thanks to an incoming front.

A drier day is on deck Wednesday, before a more active weather pattern returning on Wednesday night with more valley rain and mountain showers by Thursday.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 2 to 8C

~ Duane/Wesla