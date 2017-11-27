Okanagan forecast

Weather
Monday, November 27, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 4:45pm:

With freezing levels around 1000m Tuesday afternoon, snow returns to the mountains on Tuesday. Valley areas will see rain moving in throughout the day thanks to an incoming front.

A drier day is on deck Wednesday, before a more active weather pattern returning on Wednesday night with more valley rain and mountain showers by Thursday.

Tuesday’s daytime high range:  2 to 8C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
