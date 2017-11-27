20 of 34 wheelchairs stolen in Saskatoon recovered by police
Saskatoon police say 20 of 34 sport-specific wheelchairs that were stolen in the summer have been recovered and two 37-year-old men are facing charges.
In regards to a stolen vehicle investigation, members of Saskatoon police executed a search at a rural property near Dalmeny, Sask., with RCMP assistance on Nov. 24.
READ MORE: Thieves in Saskatoon steal 34 children’s basketball wheelchairs
During the search, the wheelchairs were found along with tires, basketballs, jerseys and nets. Three stolen vehicles were also recovered.
Thirty-four specialized sport wheelchairs and other equipment were inside a trailer that was reported stolen from a compound on Cynthia Street in July.
Police said the 20 recovered wheelchairs are valued at $80,000.
WATCH BELOW: Dozens of young athletes disappointed after thieves in Saskatoon steal their sports wheelchairs
One man is facing two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 while the second is facing one charge.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The town of Dalmeny is approximately 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.