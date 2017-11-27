Driver of SUV killed in 2-vehicle highway crash north of Edmonton

The driver of an SUV involved in a crash on Highway 44 in Sturgeon County on Sunday evening died at the scene, RCMP said.

Morinville RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash near Meadowview Drive at around 6 p.m.

Police said a southbound SUV crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound truck.

The driver, who was the only person in the SUV, was fatally injured. The two people in the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver’s family has been notified but RCMP are not releasing the name of the person who died.

The collision is still being investigated.

A collision analyst was on scene Sunday night and Highway 44 was re-opened to traffic by 11:30 Monday morning.