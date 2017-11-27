Two men sought after fake lottery tickets redeemed in Ingersoll

Provincial police say they’re seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a lottery ticket fraud incident in Ingersoll, Ont.

Oxford County OPP say two men went into a Mac’s Milk convenience store on Oct. 9 and presented two break-open tickets.

READ MORE: Man charged after elderly woman defrauded of $136K

It’s alleged that they produced what appeared to be winning tickets, and the employee paid out $100 each.

However, investigators say it was later determined that both tickets redeemed were fake and police were contacted.

OPP released photos of the suspects on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or oxfordcrimestoppers.com