Calgary Humane Society searching for owner of dead Boston Terrier found behind hotel dumpster

The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) is making a plea to the public to help them locate the owner of a badly neglected dog that’s body was found behind a dumpster in a hotel parking lot.

The animal welfare society said the aging Boston Terrier had suffered from severe chronic medical problems that “could not have gone unnoticed by anyone regularly near the dog.”

Slide

They said surveillance video shows an unidentified person driving into a hotel parking lot in the northeast community of Vista Heights at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 and placing a kennel behind a large dumpster.

Slide

The vehicle seen in the surveillance video is described as a light tan or gold-coloured, older model four-door sedan.