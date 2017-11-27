How to get your kids to eat vegetables without being sneaky about it

It’s no secret that kids need to eat a variety of vegetables to get their requisite amount of vitamins and minerals. But it can seem like you’d need to resort to some sneaky moves to get them to do it.

“A lot of kids are turned off by vegetables because they’re taught that they’re not supposed to like them,” says nutritionist Abby Langer. “They usually get that message from other kids. But start them early on vegetables and they’ll learn to like them. You want to normalize the concept.”

WATCH BELOW: Recipes for cooking with kids

It can seem like one way to get them to eat their veggies is by slipping them into dishes without their knowledge, but experts say that’s a dangerous trick that could easily backfire on you down the road.

For one thing, sneaking vegetables into their meals without their knowledge will only serve to break their trust in you.

“I can understand that sometimes parents just want to get some good food into their kids and get on with their day, but sneaking in vegetables [by pureeing them and adding them to dishes, for example] will undermine their trust in you,” says Nishta Saxena, a dietitian and pediatric nutritionist.

“I encourage parents to include vegetables in foods but make your kids aware that you’re doing it. If they never understand that they’re eating vegetables, when you present them with one in its original state five years down the line, they won’t recognize it and might put up a fuss because they won’t know they’ve been eating it all this time.”

If you’re struggling to get your kid to eat their veggies, try incorporating these tips into your routine.

#1 Don’t draw attention to it

The last thing you want to do is make a big deal about it because then you’re creating an issue around food.

READ MORE: Canadian students eating less nutritious food during school hours: study

“Keeping stress levels low at mealtime is crucial to avoiding stress and anxiety around certain foods,” Saxena says. “You don’t want to get locked into a power struggle. Do as much as possible to stay positive and not comment if they’re not trying the foods you want them to eat.”

But keep offering them vegetables at every meal because their tastes and wants change so often. If you take vegetables out of the equation altogether because you think they won’t eat them, that’s shooting yourself in the foot.

When the time comes that they do choose to eat the veggies, don’t make a big deal about it. You want it to be a normal and regular occurrence, not a special task that requires celebrating.

#2 Eat your vegetables

“You’d be surprised how many clients I get who complain that their kids won’t eat vegetables, but they themselves don’t eat them,” Langer says.

As a parent, you need to set an example for your kids, which means letting them see you eat good, nutritious foods often. It shows them that it’s a normal part of a meal. And part of accomplishing this is to eat together as a family.

#3 Let them choose for themselves

More and more parents these days are loosening up when it comes to giving their kids autonomy over certain decisions, and Langer says this is one of the areas in which allowing them to make up their own minds will benefit everyone.

“When you go to the grocery store, let them pick a new vegetable each time that they can then help you prepare at home. Giving them more control makes them more invested in the dish and more likely to eat it,” she says.

READ MORE: This is the healthiest morning routine, according to experts

And let them serve themselves at the dinner table. By giving them that power, and not pushing them to pile vegetables on their plate, they’re more likely to try different things.

“You’d be surprised what kids will eat when they aren’t feeling powerless,” Langer says.

#4 Keep vegetables lying around

Kids can be resistant to things they don’t know, so you can also try treating vegetables like a foreign object that they need to familiarize themselves with.

“If you want your kid to get more interested in broccoli, leave some kicking around during non-mealtimes,” Saxena says. “If you’re sitting at a table doing crafts with your child, have a small bowl of broccoli on the table. They can then choose to explore it without any pressure to eat it. This is especially important for kids who are developing resistant feeding patterns.”

It may sound unconventional, but she says it adds to the experience for them. The more familiar they are with it, the less likely they are to reject it when they see it on their dinner plate.