1,700 customers lose power after a crash in Elmira

A crash involving a transport truck in Elmira Monday morning knocked out power to more than 1,700 customers.

Waterloo Regional Police said the collision happened at around 10 a.m. in the area of Arthur Street and Oriole Parkway.

Police have not provided details of the crash, but it appears the transport truck and a pickup veered off the road and struck the pole.

Waterloo North Hydro said 1,744 customers initially went offline, but most of them had their power restored within 45 minutes.

The utility said about 60 customers were still without power by lunchtime, but expected to have everything back online by 4 p.m. Monday.

It’s not known if any charges will be laid in the collision.

Power has been restored to most customers impacted by today's outage in Elmira. Crews are continuing to work to restore power to the remaining customers affected by the outage. For real-time outage updates please visit: https://t.co/Cla74V27hn pic.twitter.com/9bWyJf5T51 — Waterloo North Hydro (@wnhydro) November 27, 2017