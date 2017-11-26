Local artists featured in Potters’ Guild Christmas Show and Sale

More than a thousand people flooded the Tett Centre over the weekend to get their hands on unique pottery designs at the Christmas Show and Sale, hosted by the Kingston Potters’ Guild.

“We are potters and sculptors. We use clay of various kinds … porcelain, stoneware, earthenware,” said Delvalle Lewis, the Potters’ Guild Programs Coordinator.

A lot of patience and care goes into making these intricate pieces and it all starts in the workshop, where local artist Linda Fraser spent her Sunday afternoon working on her newest items. Fraser is just one of about 80 members of the Kingston Potters’ Guild, and says it is a long process that takes days to complete.

The process begins on the wheel, where the clay is laid out and shaped into creations, but she said the real magic happens inside the kiln, which acts like an oven for the pottery. After it’s baked in the kiln, it has to be glazed.

“So we mix the glaze then we take tongs then we dip it in the glaze,” said Fraser.

It then goes back into the kiln one final time and then it is ready for use or for sale, in Fraser’s case.

This year the organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“We also help in the community. We provide bowls for Martha’s Table. Sometimes upwards to 300 bowls,” said Lewis.

While the Christmas Sale and Show only comes around once a year, the guild offers classes year-round to any members of the public who want to give pottery a try.