Hold on to your hat — it could get windy in the Okanagan
A A
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for central and north Okanagan.
Strong westerly wind gusts up to 80 km/h are possible late Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening.
WATCH: Wind-driven problems in the Okanagan
A vigorous cold front will cross the southern B.C. interior late this afternoon.
As the cold front moves across the region, southerly winds will shift to strong and gusty westerly winds.
The risk for the strongest wind gusts will be early Sunday evening across the 100 Mile, South Thompson, Nicola, Shuswap and North and Central Okanagan regions.
Winds will ease through this evening as the cold front moves out of the region.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.