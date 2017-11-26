Leon Draisaitl back to centre as Edmonton Oilers try to end slump

The line shuffling continues as the Edmonton Oilers search for success.

On Sunday in Boston, Leon Draisaitl is expected to centre a line with Drake Caggiula and Ryan Strome. Draisaitl has spent most of the season playing right wing. According to Bob Stauffer, the host of 630 CHED’s Oilers Now, the Oilers will use the following forward lines on Sunday:

Lucic-McDavid-Cammalleri

Maroon-RNH-Slepyshev

Caggiula-Draisaitl-Strome

Pakarinen-Letestu-Kassian — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) November 25, 2017

“We’re not getting enough out of players,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said. “We’re not as productive as we need to be, so we’ll put Strome on the wing and Leon back into the middle.”

Anton Slepyshev is expected to return to action after missing the last eight games with an injury.

It’s the final game of a five-game road trip for the Oilers. They have just one win on the trip so far and are 8-13-2 on the season. The Bruins have won four straight.

Catch the Oilers and Bruins on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 1:30 p.m. The game starts at 3 p.m.